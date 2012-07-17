NEW YORK (AP) -- Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (chehn gwahng-chung) will have a memoir coming out next year.

Henry Holt and Co. imprint Times Books announced Tuesday that Chen's book is scheduled for the fall of 2013. The book is untitled.

The 40-year-old Chen currently is a special student at the U.S.-Asia Law Institute at the New York University School of Law.

He made international headlines in April when he escaped from house arrest in China and sought refuge in the U.S. embassy in Beijing. He had been detained without charges in 2005 after he angered local officials by documenting complaints about forced abortions. He later was tried on a charge of obstructing traffic and damaging public property, was sent to prison and then was put under extrajudicial house arrest after his release.