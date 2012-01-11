NEW YORK (AP) -- She's not even a week old, but Blue Ivy Carter is already making music history.

Billboard says that thanks to her dad, Jay-Z, featuring her on his new song, "Glory," Blue becomes the youngest person to ever appear on its chart.

Jay-Z released the song about his first-born child with wife Beyonce on Monday, and it immediately became a viral sensation. The song, which credits B.I.C., features the sound of Blue's cries at the end.

The song's refrain is "The most amazing feeling I feel/Words can't describe what I'm feeling for real/ Maybe I paint the sky blue/My greatest creation was you. You. Glory."

Now, the song will enter Billboard's chart next week at No. 74.

Blue was born Saturday, and her parents confirmed her birth Monday.

