You think Bob and Michelle Duggar are over the moon about their newest grandchild? That might be an understatement.

The "19 Kids and Counting" stars took to their blog to rave about the addition to the Duggar brood, saying they are "happy grandparents."

"Yeah!!! Our sweet new grandson, Israel David Dillard is here. We love him so much already and we love his name!" the couple wrote. "Our Jill is doing wonderful and Derick seems to have a permanent smile on his face now!"

Jill and Derick Dillard shared nearly all of their pregnancy journey on social media, but they kept the name of their little bundle of joy close to their vests, only unveiling it after he was born.

"Israel is precious and his arrival is just another reminder of how very precious life is and how every child is a gift from God," the grandparents wrote.

It is the fourth grandchild for Bob and Michelle. It won't be too long before they'll be five-time grandparents though. The couple's eldest child, son Josh Duggar and his wife Anna Duggar are currently expecting their fourth child, a baby girl.

For now, though, all attention can be paid to little Israel. Jill admitted in a video that, "not everything went as expected" in the birth (after all, he was nearly two weeks late!) but that didn't temper her excitement. In a caption accompanying a picture of her baby, which the new mom posted on Instagram, she wrote, "So thankful to God for this handsome little guy!"