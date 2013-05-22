Dropping pregnancy pounds after welcoming her second baby, Haven, was "brutal" for celeb mom Jessica Alba, but with pain came gain, as the 31-year-old was back in her bikini just four months after giving birth in 2011. This summer, Cash Warren's wife has already begun to flaunt her fit curves on the beach, winning raves from fans, fellow moms and fitness experts alike. "Her body is insane!" enthuses Bob Harper, a trainer on NBC's Biggest Loser and the New York Times bestselling author of Jumpstart to Skinny.

To look as hot and confident as Alba does on the beach, Harper suggests mixing up your summer fitness routine to include circuit training. "I see people going to the gym and they get on these elliptical or treadmills. I don't know how they do it -- it's so monotonous," says Harper, an avid fan of CrossFit. "Circuit workouts are fun and that's what keeps weight loss fresh. They allow you to be all-in and aware of every single thing you're doing."

For maximum results, Harper -- who offers healthy eating tips and more exercises in Jumpstart to Skinny -- loves to utilize "the burpee" in his workouts. Relying on one's own body weight, a burpee maneuver requires muscles to be fully engaged, leading to fat loss. "Burpees are hugely beneficial in weight loss," says Harper, who explains more about proper form in the video above.

Completing a proper circuit workout (some of Harper's other favorite moves include squats and sit-ups) as quickly as possible on a daily basis should sculpt and tone muscles after the first week. Another added benefit? "You'll see your strength increase quickly," says the trainer.

For more of Harper's get-fit fast strategies -- and tips from his new book Jumpstart to Skinny: The Simple 3-Week Plan for Supercharged Weight Loss -- watch the video above now!

