Bobbi Kristina Brown Confirms Engagement to Nick Gordon on New Reality Show

Guess those rumors were true?

Bobbi Kristina Brown and Nick Gordon, her "adopted" brother, are engaged -- or at least that's what she tells her dismayed family members on a sneak peek of "The Houstons: On Our Own," the upcoming new A&E reality show starring the surviving loved ones of the late Whitney Houston.

In a new clip of the show (previewed at E!), Bobbi Kristina nervously says "we're engaged!"

Starring Bobbi Kristina, Houston's brother Gary, sister-in-law (and the singer's former manager) Patricia Houston and matriarch Cissy Houston, the controversial new series will depict how the family has grappled with the aftermath of the "I Will Always Love You" singer's tragic Feb. 11 death at age 48.

One of the more shocking subplots that emerged after the dust settled? Bobbi Kristina's unconventional relationship with Gordon, whom Houston informally adopted when he was 12 years old. Raised like brother and sister, the twosome was "always close," a source told Us Weekly back in March. Their relationship "has evolved a lot" and they are "living like a couple" in Atlanta.

Indeed, Bobbi Kristina was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring this past spring. At the time, her rep told Us that she and Nick were "NOT" engaged.

Says Bobbi Kristina (whose father is Houston's ex-husband, Bobby Brown) in the promo for "The Houstons," "They wanna see us fail. I've got one thing to say: 'You won't!'"

