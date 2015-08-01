Bobbi Kristina Brown’s funeral was held on Saturday, and Nick Gordon was not in attendance, despite begging Bobby Brown and Pat Houston to allow him to join the mourning.

The Houston and Brown families gathered at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Saturday morning for an invitation-only service. Other notable people in attendance included Tyler Perry, Monica and Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed. Before the proceedings began, a silver casket was seen being brought into the church.

More than 70 cars formed a motorcade outside, with state troopers overseeing the scene. Each guest reportedly had to go through three separate checkpoints, and as Gossip Cop previously noted, attendees were required to bring government-issued identification. Dozens of fans were seen watching from afar as a show of respect.

It is not known if anyone in particular delivered a eulogy during the service. It’s also not clear whether Gordon, who is at the center of a homicide investigation tied to Brown’s death, elected not to attend the funeral, or if the letter he wrote to Brown and Houston earlier this week failed to persuade them. On Friday night, mourners grieved at a wake, and Gordon was absent from that, too.

On Monday, Brown will be buried in New Jersey. She is expected to be placed beside her late mother Whitney Houston, who died in 2012. No plans for a public memorial have been announced.