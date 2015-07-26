Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, died on Sunday surrounded by family at a hospice in Duluth, Georgia. She was 22.

"She is finally at peace in the arms of God," the Houston family said in statement to ET. "We want to again thank everyone for their tremendous amount of love and support during these last few months."

Bobbi Kristina was found on Jan. 31 unresponsive in a water-filled bathtub by her friend and partner Nick Gordon. Her death comes more than three years after her famous mother died under eerily similar circumstances.

At the time she moved to hospice, Bobbi Kristina's aunt said in a statement, "Despite the great medical care at numerous facilities, Bobbi Kristina Brown's condition has continued to deteriorate. As of today, she has been moved into hospice care. We thank everyone for their support and prayers."

The most telling words of her statement came at the end, however, when she said simply: "She is in God's hands now."

Sadly, her death seemed almost like a forgone conclusion early on.

Shortly after being admitted to the hospital, doctors told her father, Bobby Brown, that there was nothing left they could do to save his daughter. Bobby, however, had reportedly hung on as long as he possibly could, hoping Bobbi Kristina would recover before being forced to make the unimaginably difficult decision to take his daughter off of life support and off of her medication. The family even flew Bobbi Kristina to Chicago to be evaluated by specialists before putting her in hospice care so that they could assure themselves that they were making every effort possible to save her.

Bobbi Kristina's mother famously passed away on Feb. 11, 2012 after she was found facedown and unresponsive in a water-filled bathtub, as well.

The odds of recovery had been stacked against Bobbi Kristina, an aspiring singer, and her family was well aware that tragedy could strike them again. They were said to be "praying for a miracle" after the incident. A family spokesman even said Bobbi Kristina was "fighting for her life."

After being found unconscious in her Atlanta-area home on Jan. 31, "Krissy," as her family called her, was placed in a medically-induced coma after her brain was deprived of oxygen for several minutes in what police deemed "a drowning." She even moved hospitals at one point to receive better neurological care. But in the end, the brain damage she incurred was simply too traumatic for her to have any semblance of life.

In May, Bobbi Kristina's grandmother Cissy Houston offered a bleak outlook on her granddaughter's condition. "She's the same, she's not progressing at all," Cissy said. "She's not gone yet, but you know, whatever the Lord decides, I'm ready for her...I have nothing to do with that. That's His job. It's His territory, you know? And I understand it."

Over the past seven months, the amount of back-and-forth information was ubiquitous, with some family members saying that Bobbi Kristina was recovering. Others, Cissy among them, claimed otherwise.

The amount of grief that the Houston and Brown families have had to endure in recent years is immeasurable. After Whitney passed, Bobbi Kristina reportedly had trouble coping.

"Whitney's death hit her harder than anyone will ever know," an insider told Us Weekly.

While speaking on the Lifetime reality show "The Houstons: On Our Own in 2012," Bobbi Kristina spoke fondly of her mother.

"I still feel her everywhere," she said. "She's still around me and that's what keeps me comfortable is knowing that my best friend, my everything, is still with me."

Sadly, mother and daughter are together again.

RIP, Bobbi Kristina Brown.