Singer Bobby Brown's daughter has reportedly snubbed her father's upcoming wedding in Hawaii to focus on her new reality show.

Brown is scheduled to play a show in Honolulu with his band New Edition on Sunday and he's set to exchange vows with girlfriend Alicia Etheridge on the trip.

But Bobbi Kristina, his daughter by his late ex-wife Whitney Houston, has chosen to skip the nuptials, according to New York Post gossip column Page Six. Editors at the publication claim the 19 year old has chosen to stay in the Big Apple to shoot scenes for her upcoming reality show for Lifetime.

