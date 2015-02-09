Bobbi Kristina Brown was the daughter of a legend. She knew it, TV executives knew it and her partner Nick Gordon knew it.

But no one really knew Nick Gordon, and that angered him.

According to a new report on TMZ, Nick was "fueled by jealousy" that was often triggered by Bobbi Kristina's fame.

"He felt he was also Whitney Houston's child since he grew up with her and could not understand why people focused on Bobbi," the website said.

The couple was even recently trying to get a TV show but the deal offered to Bobbi was far more lucrative than the one offered to Nick. The couple ultimately turned down the offer.

Nick was often thrown into a rage because of his jealousy and, it's been reported, he sometimes turned violent with his longtime beau. He is reportedly being investigated for domestic violence as Bobbi Kristina remains gripping to life in an Atlanta hospital after being found facedown in a bathtub on Jan. 31.