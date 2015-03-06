Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown's longtime partner, has reportedly checked himself into rehab, possibly for drug abuse.

According to TMZ, Nick spoke openly about killing himself during a taping with Dr. Phil earlier in the week. It was after that that he decided to get help.

Unbeknown to Nick, though, the Dr. Phil taping was not just an interview: In fact, it was more of an intervention involving Nick's mother and Dr. Phil.

"As we sit here right now, my son's life hangs in the balance," Michelle Gordon told Dr. Phil, according to The Wrap. "When Whitney [Houston] was found, he administered CPR to her and called me as he was standing in front of her saying, 'Mom, why couldn't I do it? I couldn't get air into her lungs.' He won't let go of the guilt."

Speaking candidly, Nick admitted to alcohol and drug abuse since Whitney's death in 2012. Nowadays, his mental state is also a concern.

Ever since Bobbi Kristina was found facedown and unconscious in a bathtub on Jan. 31, Nick said he's suffered from severe pain, mental anguish and panic attacks.

Nick "talked about committing suicide if Bobbi Kristina didn't pull out of the coma," TMZ said, adding that Nick's mother "complained her son was severely depressed and abusing drugs."

Nick has been essentially shut out of Bobbi Kristina's life since she was hospitalized. He has blamed her father, Bobby Brown, for keeping him away from his longtime love. "Your daughter is going to hate you when she wakes up," Gordon wrote to Bobby in a text message. He later took a screen grab of the conversation and posted it to Twitter. "It's not like you know her anyways. What's her favorite color? What's her favorite smell, movie, food? You don't know. I forgive you, she won't," he wrote.