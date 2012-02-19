Bobbi Kristina Houston Brown had her grandmother, Cissy Houston, at her side during the 3.5-hour long funeral for her mother, Whitney Houston, held in Newark, NJ Saturday.

But once the services ended and her mother's casket was carried out of the New Hope Baptist Church to "I Will Always Love You," the 18-year-old alarmed her family and friends when she went missing. Meanwhile, it was being speculated that she was using drugs at that time.

"There was some confusion about Bobbi Kristina's whereabouts last night for a short time, but she's OK," a Houston family spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Sunday, adding that drugs were not part of the equation. "She needed some time alone."

No word if Bobbi Kristina (Whitney's only child with her ex-husband Bobby Brown) attended the repast held for Houston's family and friends after the funeral.

On Feb. 11, Bobbi Kristina, who was at the Beverly Hills hotel when her mother's body was found in a bathroom inside her hotel room, was rushed to the hospital following the tragic news.

At Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, the teen was treated for stress while a psychiatric evaluator was brought in to determine if she needed to be placed on a 5150 (an involuntary psychiatric hold).

"Everything [was] stressful," Billy Watson, an extended family member, explained to Us Weekly. "Her mama died, so she broke down. Nobody expected her to pass as quickly as she did. [Bobbi Kristina] had a nervous breakdown."

