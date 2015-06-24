Bobbi Kristina Brown's condition is not improving and the daughter of music royalty has been moved into a hospice.

"Despite the great medical care at numerous facilities, Bobbi Kristina Brown's condition has continued to deteriorate," her aunt Pat Houston said in a statement on June 24. "As of today, she has been moved into hospice care. We thank everyone for their support and prayers. She is in God's hands now."

RELATED: Bobbi Kristina Brown's tragic life

Bobbi Kristina's condition has been relatively unchanged since she was found unresponsive in a bathtub on Jan. 31. Since then, rumors of her health have been prominent. Just last week, a report came out saying that she was being sent home to "die peacefully."

RELATED: Nick Gordon's brother: Bobbi Kristina was trying to commit suicide

After that, Bobby Brown's sister, Leolah, accused Pat of wanting Bobbi Kristina to die. "Know for certain, Bobbi Kristina Brown is not on life support anymore...and is continuing today to improve," she wrote on Facebook. "And we will never give up on her. Hell no! Not one Brown!" Leolah added that her niece "is indeed continuing to improve in spite of the lies being told."

All the back-and-forth forced Bobby to issue a statement about his daughter. "Unless you hear it directly from me or through my attorney, do not believe any words attributed to me. I am making decisions with Pat Houston and we are working together for the medical care of my daughter," he said. "I do not have time for the frequent side shows that others choose to engage in almost on a daily basis.

"Right now we are focused on Bobbi Kristina's medical prognosis and the criminal investigation," he continued. "These are the priorities for us. Whoever had a hand in causing my daughter's injuries needs to be brought to justice."

RELATED: Memorable moments of 2015... so far

In May, Bobbi Kristina's grandmother, Cissy Houston, described her granddaughter's condition, saying, chances of recovery didn't look promising.

"She's the same, she's not progressing at all," she said. "She's not gone yet, but you know, whatever the Lord decides, I'm ready for her... I have nothing to do with that. That's His job. It's His territory, you know? And I understand it."