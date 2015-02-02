Bobbi Kristina Brown is “fighting for her life,” a rep tells Gossip Cop. There are conflicting reports as to whether the 21-year-old is doing better in the wake of this weekend’s medical emergency, when Brown was found face down in her bathtub, unresponsive. As of now, it’s clear that she is not out of the woods, and her precise status and condition are vague.

Here’s the official statement from her family’s spokesperson: “Bobbi Kristina is fighting for her life and is surrounded by immediate family. As her father already stated, we are asking you to honor our request for privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your prayers, well wishes, and we greatly appreciate your continued support.” Brown’s brain was deprived of oxygen for several minutes during her emergency, and it’s believed she’s sustained significant neurological damage.

As Gossip Cop reported, Brown is at North Fulton Hospital in Georgia, where she was placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after being discovered unconscious by husband Nick Gordon and a friend on Saturday morning. No drugs were found in her home, and there is not clear evidence that she was distraught in the hours before her medical emergency. This month marks the three-year anniversary of the death of Brown’s mother, Whitney Houston, who died in a hotel bathtub on the eve of the Grammy Awards.