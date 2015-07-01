While Bobbi Kristina Brown remains in hospice care, questions still remain regarding the circumstances leading to her hospitalization and the kind of relationship she had with her boyfriend Nick Gordon.

Speaking with E! News, Bobbi Kristina's friend Alex Reid claims, "Krissi was physically abused by Nick on a number of occasions."

But Alex admitted that she never saw Nick hit her, telling E!, "I never witnessed anything, [however] she would FaceTime me every time she was distraught, when something has just happened or show me a bruise."

Alex claims that weeks before Bobbi Kristina was found face-down and unresponsive in a bath tub in her home in Georgia, she received a call from the 22-year-old during which Bobbi Kristina allegedly told Alex that she

was hiding from Nick and was very scared.

"She was sobbing. Nick had hit her and she was scared," Alex alleges. "She was very upset. She didn't know what to do. It was as if, she didn't have anyone else to turn to. It was heartbreaking."

Alex, who lives in California, tells E! that she spoke with Bobbi Kristina, the daughter of the late music icon Whitney Houston, on a weekly basis, and the two were close.

"I love her," Alex said, going on to explain that she "would never have betrayed her" by revealing private conversations. But given Bobbi Kristina's current condition, Alex explained that she feels she has to speak up for her friend.

"As she lies there, I feel there is no one else to speak on her behalf. I feel like I have to be a voice for her now," Alex said, adding, "There are things that I know that no one else does … and I hope that by speaking out I can help the investigation in some way."

Recently, Bedelia Hargrove, Bobbi Kristina's conservator, filed a lawsuit against Nick alleging that he attempted to control Bobbi Kristina by limiting who she could interact with by answering her cell phone and not allowing her to make appointments without his approval.

The lawsuit also accuses Nick of stealing thousands from Bobbi Kristina, and of domestic violence, including, "punching [Bobbi Kristina] in the face, knocking out a front tooth, and dragging her upstairs by her hair."

