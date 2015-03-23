Bobbi Kristina Brown’s cousin Jerod Brown was arrested in Atlanta on Monday. The aspiring singer-rapper was pulled over by police around 2 a.m. for a traffic stop that landed him behind bars. See mug shot at right.

According to the police report, Jerod was pulled over because the officer smelled “the distinct odor of marijuana” coming from his vehicle. Jerod reportedly denied having drugs in the car, and said he had just come from the “studio.” Jerod, however, could not provide a license, and when asked for his name, he misidentified himself as “Jahraim Wallace Reid.” “The name and date of birth did not appear to be valid,” the officer wrote in the report, going on to say, “After approximately an hour of investigating, I determined the driver’s name to be Jerod Wallace Brown-Carter. He eventually admitted his name was in fact Jerod Brown.”

Furthermore, the cop also discovered there was a warrant out for Jerod’s arrest from another county for driving without a license, giving a false name, and using a wrong signal. He was subsequently taken into custody for that active warrant, as well as falsely representing himself to the officer now and again driving without a license. He was being held afterwards at the Atlanta city jail.

Jerod’s arrest came one week after he released “#PrayForBK,” a tribute song for Bobbi Kristina, who remains in a medically-induced coma and on life support. Jerod, who has been criticized by both the Brown and Houston families for statements he’s made throughout the medical crisis, was then accused of trying to capitalize on the tragic situation. He hit back on Facebook last Thursday, writing, “#‎PrayForBK‬ record was not meant to be a hit record, or to jump my career, but only to EXPRESS MY LOVE for my cousin. I generated no funds from the #PrayForBK song I dedicated to Bobbi Kristina, however, whenever I do release this record over radio I would like 75% royalties to be donated to a foundation concerning women, men, & children who deal with any form of depression and mental health issues.”

Jerod went on, “I want you all to know I read some of your comments at times and it really hurts to know how some of you think of me. Kristina and & I were very close, and I would never, EVER, do anything to gain from her tragedy…JUST EXPRESSING MYSELF! I am hurting as we all are, and my escape is music, not another Facebook friend or another ‘Like’ on a status I post.” He ended his message by quoting lyrics from Whitney Houston’s song, “The Greatest Love of All.”