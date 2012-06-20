Honeymoon time!

After saying "I do" in Hawaii on Monday, Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge hit the beach.

Etheredge flaunted her toned beach body in a strapless printed bikini while Brown, 43 opted for longer brown swims trunks. The R&B singer enjoyed a little PDA with his new bride before relaxing in the sand for a smoke.

The couple were surrounded by family and friends at their garden wedding, but Brown's daughter, Bobbi Kristina, 19, with the late Whitney Houston was noticeably absent.

Brown's other children -- Landon, 23, La'Princia, 22, and Bobby Jr., 19 -- did attend, as well as the couple's only child together, Cassius, 3.

Etheredge wore a fitted strapless gown for the ceremony and a big smile on her face.

