Bobby Brown and wife Alicia Etheredge welcome baby girl
A little sunshine has broken through the Brown family's dark cloud, as Bobby Brown and wife Alicia Etheredge welcomed a baby girl on Saturday, July 11.
Etheredge was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on Friday night and induced on Saturday.
Brown and Etheredge have been married since 2012. The newborn is Etheredge's second child, joining the couple's 5-year-old son Cassius, and Bobby's sixth.
The baby news is bittersweet, as Brown has had a very difficult few months coping with the tragedy that struck his 22-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.
Bobbi Kristina has been in hospice care since mid-June. She was found unresponsive in her bathtub in Roswell, Georgia, on January 31, and placed in a medically-induced coma for nearly five months before being moved to the hospice facility in nearby Duluth.
