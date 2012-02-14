Some good news for the late Whitney Houston's grieving daughter Bobbi Kristina.

"My daughter Bobbi Kristina is doing much better," the 18-year-old's father Bobby Brown told ABC News in a new statement late Tuesday.

"We continue to provide love and support to Bobbi Kristina," the "Every Little Step" singer, 43, continues. "She is dealing with the tragedy of her mother’s death and would prefer to do it outside of the public eye. I ask again that our privacy be respected."

New reports claimed that Brown was shut out of Houston's funeral by his former in-laws. (He and Houston divorced in 2007 after 15 years together.) But a source told ABC News that such reports were inaccurate, and that the singer has been contacted about attending the service, to be held this Saturday at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, NJ.

By her famous mother's side in the chaotic days and nights leading up to her shocking Feb. 11 death at age 48 in her hotel room in Beverly Hills, Bobbi Kristina had a "nervous breakdown," Houston relative Billy Watson told Us Weekly. She briefly checked into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for "stress and anxiety," and is now convalescing with family.

Some insiders even worried that Bobbi Kristina, who "idolized" "I Will Always Love You" singer Houston, would harm herself.

"She's OK now," in-law Watson assured her. "Her mama died, so she broke."

