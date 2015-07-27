Bobby Brown has broken his silence on the death of daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

As Gossip Cop reported, Bobbi Kristina died on Sunday, nearly six months after she was found unconscious in a bathtub. She spent almost half the year in a coma, and though she was taken off a ventilator in the spring, her condition continued to deteriorate. Last month she was moved to a hospice, where she ultimately passed away at age 22.

In a statement released through his attorney on Monday, Bobby says, “Krissy was and is an angel. I am completely numb at this time. My family must find a way to live with her in spirit and honor her memory. Our loss is unimaginable. We thank everyone for the prayers for Krissy and our family as we mourn my baby girl.”

Lawyer Christopher Brown says in his own statement, “Yesterday Bobbi Kristina Brown took her place in heaven. Krissy fought to get well for months, however she has succumbed to her injuries.” The tragedy comes just two weeks after Bobby’s wife Alicia Etheredge gave birth to a baby girl, giving Bobbi Kristina a new half-sister. Heartbreakingly, now the two siblings will never know each other.

As Gossip Cop reported earlier, an autopsy will be done to determine Bobbi Kristina’s exact cause of death, information that could be critical to whether police, now treating the case as a possible homicide, decide to file murder charges against Nick Gordon. Gossip Cop will continue to have updates.