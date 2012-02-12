Bobby Brown's hurting, too.

The R&B singer, 43, released an official statement Sunday regarding the Saturday death of ex-wife Whitney Houston.

"I am deeply saddened at the passing of my ex-wife, Whitney Houston," the "My Prerogative" singer said in a statement released to Extra. "At this time, we ask for privacy, especially for my daughter, Bobbi- Kristina. I appreciate all of the condolences that have been directed towards my family and I at this most difficult time."

Brown and Houston, 48 when she died in her room at the Beverly Hilton Saturday, were married from 1992 to 2007 in a union that was often volatile. Houston said in 2009 that Brown "slapped her" and "spit in my face" during one argument. "He was my drug," she explained of their passionate dynamic.

Brown decided to go on with a planned concert with New Edition in Southhaven, Mississippi hours after learning of his ex's demise -- breaking down onstage performing "Tenderoni."

A source close to the family worries for Bobbi Kristina, 18. "Her world will be shattered," the source tells Us. "She was really her mom's caretaker and biggest cheerleader and biggest fan."

