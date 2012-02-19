Despite an emotional day, Bobby Brown managed to put on a smile for concertgoers when he took the stage with New Edition at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Conn. Saturday.

Brown, who prematurely left Whitney Houston's funeral services in Newark, NJ earlier that day, made sure to pay tribute to his ex-wife during her "home going" weekend.

"I want to give blessing to my ex-wife Whitney Houston. I love you," Brown, 43, said, pointing his finger in the air, before the concert got underway. "Thank you for all the love and if you didn't already know, I go by the name of 'Bad A**' Bobby Brown," he added.

PHOTOS: Whitney and Bobby's family album

A source tells Us Weekly that the R&B singer put on quite the performance for his 12,000 longtime fans in the arena as he and group mates Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant plus Johnny Gill danced and sang their major hits.

PHOTOS: Whitney Houston, 1963-2012

"Bobby seemed at ease to be in his fans' presence," the source says, adding that before New Edition performed their last song "Home Again," Brown was seen wiping tears from his face.

"We all have been through something in our lives," the singer told the audience in an emotion-filled speech. "All of us on this stage have been through something. I lost three people in my life in the past year, but nothing makes me happier than to be right here, right now."

NEWS: Kevin Costner gets standing ovation for his eulogy at Whitney Houston's funeral

Hours before arriving at the concert venue, Brown released a statement explaining what went down inside The New Hope Baptist Church after it was speculated he was kicked out.

"My children and I were invited to the funeral of my ex-wife Whitney Houston," he said, referring to his three kids from previous relationships Landon, La'princia, Robert Jr., plus Cassius, his two-year-old with fiance Alicia Etheridge. "We were seated by security and then subsequently asked to move on three separate occasions. I fail to understand why security treated my family this way and continue to ask us and no one else to move. Security then prevented me from attempting to see my daughter Bobbi Kristina. In light of the events, I gave a kiss to the casket of my ex-wife and departed as I refused to create a scene. My children are completely distraught over the events. This was a day to honor Whitney. I doubt Whitney would have wanted this to occur. I will continue to pay my respects to my ex-wife the best way I know how."

ALSO ON WONDERWALL:

Whitney Houston laid to rest

Friends remember Whitney

Bobby Brown leaves Houston funeral