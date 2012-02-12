Bobbi Kristina Brown needs her father more than ever.

After a brief, stress-releated check-in, the late Whitney Houston's 18-year-old's daughter has been been released from Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles -- and her father, Bobby Brown, is en route to Los Angeles to be by her side, E! News confirms.

Bobby, 43, canceled a Sunday concert gig with New Edition in Nashville, Tennessee, and boarded a flight back to Los Angeles.

The "My Prerogative" singer lost it onstage Saturday night at a show in Southaven, Miss., hours after ex-wife Houston was pronounced dead in her hotel room in Beverly Hills.

"Just say a prayer for my daughter, say a prayer for her mother, and if you find the time please say a prayer for me because I am going to need it," Brown told the crowd.

His daughter is having a "total breakdown," one source told Us. "She is freaking out, uncontrollably sobbing. We thought she was trying to kill herself. Everybody is worried."

An autopsy on Houston's body has been completed, but the results have been withheld as Houston's death investigation continues.

