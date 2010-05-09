Bobby Brown decided to ask for his girlfriend's hand in marriage before a crowd of cheering fans on Friday.

Brown, who was once married and has a child with Whitney Houston, asked his girlfriend of three years, manager Alicia Etheridge, to marry him while performing at the Funk Fest in Jacksonville, Florida, People.com reports. Etheridge took to the stage with the couple's 11-month-old son Cassius in her arms.

The crowd roared as Brown got on one knee and asked Etheridge to be his wife. She accepted, leaning down to kiss Brown as he remained kneeling.

