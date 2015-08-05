"I could have prevented this" -- that thought, or something along those lines, is apparently consuming Bobby Brown now that his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, has passed away and been laid to rest.

"Bobby has so much guilt that it is eating him up every day," a family friend told Daily Mail Online. "He told me he should have insisted Krissy get help for her drug addiction and he should have forced Nick Gordon to move out of her townhouse and leave her alone -- legally, if necessary."

The daughter of Bobby and the late Whitney Houston was found on unresponsive in a bathtub on Jan. 31 and remained unresponsive until she passed away at the age of 22 on July 26.

"Bobby says he was her father no matter what age she was and he should have fought her or anyone else who stopped her from saving her from herself," the source said. "Bobby told me 'I should have gone to court to get a judge to make Bobbi Kristina go to rehab and then become her guardian -- like Britney Spears' father did to save her.'"

(Britney's life has done a complete 180 since her father was granted personal and financial conservatorship in 2008.)

The heartbroken singer may have another crisis to attend to, as well: Daily Mail Online is reporting that his wife, Alicia Etheredge, is suffering from severe diabetes and on the day of Bobbi Kristina's funeral, multiple outlets reported that she had a seizure and was rushed to the hospital.

His life, it seems, has him on opposite ends of the spectrum. He and his wife welcomed a baby girl just last month, a time of extreme happiness. But, at the time his other daughter -- Krissy -- was comatose in a hospice.

"His heart was broken and he didn't know what to do," the source said. "Now that Krissy is gone and laid to rest next to her mother, Bobby is focused on his wife because she is very sick with severe diabetes and she could die too … Bobby says he is so afraid this disease will one day take his wife from him and it would destroy him."

The report, which comes on the day that the National Enquirer disgustingly published a image of Krissy on her deathbed, says that Bobby is hell-bent on taking care of his wife so that they can live a long, happy life together.

"He is also determined to be a better father and role model to his children because he realizes now how much Bobbi Kristina needed him," the source said. "Krissi was an adult but she clearly needed a dad who cared enough to tell her when she was wrong, and wouldn't back down just because she got angry. Bobby says he has a lot of regrets but he also has to stay focused to make things right with his kids and to make sure Alicia is taking care of herself."

The source continued, "Bobby failed Bobbi Kristina but he vows to never fail his kids again."