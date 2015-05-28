Bobbi Kristina Brown has been on life support for just about four months and her situation remains unchanged. Her father, Bobby Brown, controls her fate, but he apparently plans to essentially do nothing.

"Let me tell you this now," a Brown family source told People magazine. "Don't believe any reports that Bobby is going to take her off life support. He's never going to do that. I don't think he'll ever go there; if there's a 2 percent chance, a 1 percent chance, a 0.1 percent chance, he will keep hope alive."

Reports began circulating that Bobby had made plans to take his daughter off life support around Memorial Day. In February, similar reports made the rounds that Bobby was going to take her off of life support on the anniversary of Whitney Houston's death.

Neither were true.

While Bobbi Kristina's situation is still dire, it has remained unchanged since she was found unresponsive in a bathtub on Jan. 31.

"She's the same, she's not progressing at all," Bobbi Kristina's grandmother Cissy Houston recently said. "She's not gone yet, but you know, whatever the Lord decides, I'm ready for her... I have nothing to do with that. That's His job. It's His territory, you know? And I understand it."

All the false stories, though, are distracting the family.

"It's background noise," People's source said. "Bobby hears these reports, and it's annoying to him. He hates that people are just waiting for his daughter to die."