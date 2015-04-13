Things are getting downright nuclear in the divorce between Bobby Flay and "Law & Order: SVU" actress Stephanie March.

The former couple, who is accusing the other of infidelity during their 10-year marriage, just announced their split last week, but they are already preparing to essentially go to war over financial details of their prenuptial agreement.

Bobby recently sent his estranged wife a $5,000 check for "support" as per the arrangement in the prenup, but her team balked almost immediately, sending the check and a letter back to the Food Network star.

"We regard the support provisions of the pre-marital agreement as unenforceable (not to mention reprehensible)," the letter said.

Bobby also reportedly canceled Stephanie's credit cards, which she uses for everyday expenses. Stephanie's lawyer said Bobby is "bullying through economic warfare."

According to TMZ, the famous chef is also trying to get Stephanie to sign a statement saying that the split is amicable, which it certainly isn't. If she doesn't, the website says, Bobby is threatening to kick Stephanie out of their marital home where she tends to her sick mother.

"Bobby is sad the situation has come to this and does not wish to add the unfortunate public airing of very private issues," a source told Page Six.