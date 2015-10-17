It's been quite a dramatic year for super-chef Bobby Flay. While he was hosting an event in New York City on Oct. 16, the celeb chef was antagonized by female protesters who had the word "cheater" painted on their bare chests, reports InTouch.

A source told the site that while the 50-year-old was giving a speech during his Brunch at Bobby's with Bobby Flay event, which is part of the New York City Wine and Food Festival, he was interrupted by topless women, who had the word "cheater: written on their chests. To add insult to injury, Flay's 19-year-old daughter Sophie Flay and his mother Dorothy were attending the brunch.

In April, the "Throwdown with Bobby Flay" host divorced his third wife, "Law & Order: SVU" actress Stephanie March, amid cheating allegations. Since then a group of women have targeted the chef, and appear to be out to publicly humiliate him.

Sources tell In Touch, "The rumor is that Flay is being targeted in these protests by a fundamentalist group from Oklahoma ever since all the cheating allegations from his divorce surfaced."

This isn't the first time there's been a public hubbub surrounding the Food Network personality. In June, the 50-year-old became the first celebrity chef to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But the day was marked with drama when a plane flew over the ceremony with a red banner that read "CHEATER" trailing behind it.