CINCINNATI (AP) — Award-winning chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay will open his 14th Bobby's Burger Palace at the new Horseshoe Casino Cincinnati in Ohio in March.

Rock Gaming officials said Tuesday that Ohio's first BBP will be in the casino next to the gambling floor and feature an assortment of burgers.

Flay also is owner and executive chef of Mesa Grill, Bobby Flay Steak, and Bar Americain in various U.S. locations. He has published 11 cookbooks, appeared on Food Network and Cooking Channel and is a regular contributor on NBC's "The Today Show."

The $400 million casino is slated to open March 4. Casinos in Cleveland, Toledo and Columbus opened last year.