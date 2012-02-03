WASHINGTON (AP) -- The son of Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall is opening the first film festival at the Smithsonian's new movie theater on the National Mall with screenings of several of his father's films, beginning with "Casablanca."

Sixty-three-year- old Stephen Bogart says he only really knew his famous father from the movies. Humphrey Bogart died when he was just 8 years old.

Still, he says his father would have been shocked to find himself featured at the National Museum of American History. Stephen Bogart says his father wasn't full of himself but was just an actor devoted to his craft.

The American Film Institute has ranked Humphrey Bogart as the greatest male legend from the screen.

Stephen Bogart is a real estate agent in Florida after a career in TV news.