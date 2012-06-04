NEW YORK (AP) -- Arms folded across his chest, Wayne Harrison carefully studied two Chinese acrobats as they practiced a stunt during a recent muggy afternoon in a tent. He knew something was wrong.

As director of the new circus-turned-burles que show, "Empire," Harrison was watching Yuchun Wei use one arm to balance on top of Yunming Liu's head but sensed the pair's rhythm was off.

The problem, he quickly figured out, was the stage.

"It needs to be revolving before she goes up," he said.

Such is the high difficulty level of a show that has literally pitched a tent near Times Square in a bold attempt to lure theatergoers to something more naughty and inexpensive than most Broadway fare (tickets are priced at $59 and $89), and perhaps even more thrilling.

"Empire" is the latest show from the traveling troupe Spiegelworld, which for the past few years has put on shows in Miami, Las Vegas, Australia and an annual summer stand at Manhattan's tourist-friendly South Street Seaport, which this year was unavailable.

So they went uptown.

Billed as an acro-cabaret variety show, each show is housed in a temporary spiegeltent, a hand-hewn pavilion used as traveling dance halls, bars and salons in the early 20th century. Spiegelworld has added a bar and a lounge area.

The tent for "Empire" seats about 400 and has ornately stained windows, air conditioning and hundreds of tiny mirrors, giving the interior a rich, gauzy look. Costumes were designed by Angus Strathie, who won an Academy Award for "Moulin Rouge."

The show consists of 20 company members doing a dozen acts with musical accompaniment and audience participation for 90 minutes, everything from chair balancing to foot juggling to contortionists to folks spinning inside an oversized wheel. It's all done on a ridiculously small stage — just 9 feet in diameter.

"The picture changes a lot very quickly. You're seeing one thing one minute and then another the next," says producer Ross Mollison. "I think a lot of the audience will probably have to walk out and scratch their heads and go, `Oh, I forgot about that bit. I loved it!' There are so many things in it."

Adding to the danger level is the air of 1930s-era cabaret, with a little striptease, some clownish comedy and a touch of nudity. During rehearsals, a company manager reminded performers they should be throwing their clothes into the aisles, not the seats.

Harrison, the former artistic director of the Sydney Theatre Co. who also directed Spiegelworld's Las Vegas show, "Absinthe," is a calming presence who takes a fatherly stance toward his performers. After identifying the problem with the Chinese acrobatic act — one he communicated to them through a translator, adding to his difficult job — he shook everyone's hand.

Afterward, he explained how dangerous their act is: Wei ends up dancing on her partner's shoulders on her tiptoes — "quite an unusual, dare I say remarkable thing to do," says Harrison, now directing his seventh Spiegelworld show.

The act is all the more risky because of the tiny stage. "If you need to take three steps to the right to correct your balance, that's not a problem on a big stage. But when you do it on our stage, sometimes you can end up in the front row."

"Empire" arrives in a city where circus is thriving, whether it's the bold, muscular, high-budget style of Cirque du Soleil, whose $50 million acrobatic rock opera "Zarkana" returns to Radio City Music Hall this summer, or "Traces," a stripped-down, street-wise intimate circus that has been playing since last summer in Union Square.

Mollison positions "Empire" between those extremes — too risque for teenagers who gravitate to the skateboard-and-juggl ing cool of "Traces," and more intimate and off-kilter than the spectacle of "Zarkana." He thinks there's room for all kinds of circuses in New York.

"It's a bit like going to Broadway and saying all the musicals are the same," he said. "There's plenty of scope within the genre for a multitude of offerings. We're definitely a mature offering."

The show has been built in an empty lot on 45th Street, a spot where a building that sold adult DVDs had been torn down but a new development going up has been stalled by the recession. Mollison isn't counting on the high-profile space — teeming with tourists and New Yorkers — being available next year.

Inside, rows of wooden seats are arrayed in concentric circles around the tiny stage, which somehow supports roller skaters and an acrobatic trio. Mollison says it's big enough to bind performer and watcher.

"Everyone makes a physical connection with the artists or with the other audience members. So the audience becomes just as much a part of the show as the actual artists are, which is really exciting. I think it's a great problem with a lot of theater these days — you feel so distant from what is happening."

Harrison has been subtly adjusting the mix of the show to accommodate both curious hipsters and regular Broadway crowds. It's going well enough that he's seeing something unprecedented at Spiegelworld shows: standing ovations — during acts.

The acts have been collected from all over the world, including Ethiopia and Russia. Harrison says he often will spot a potential performer on a YouTube video and then fly to see him or her live.

"We're looking for something we've never seen before," says Mollison, a low-key P.T. Barnum. "We're looking to do things we find personally exciting."

The origins of "Empire" come from a sad chapter in Spiegelworld's history. In 2008, it signed a 30-year deal with the Fontainebleau casino resort in Las Vegas to put on a $20 million show in a specially designed room, but by the end of the next year the resort's operator had gone bankrupt. Instead, Spiegelworld pitched its tent in front of Caesars Palace.

"Empire" embraced its company's hubris: It's strung together with a loose narrative about a broke Broadway impresario sleeping on a couch as he tries to rebuild his empire. "It loosely mirrors our story," Mollison said. "It's just stupid fun."

