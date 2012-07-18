Bollywood Actor Rajesh Khanna Dies at 69
India is mourning the loss of one of its entertainment industry greats, Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna.
Often called India's first superstar, Khanna passed away Wednesday at age 69 in Mumbai, a spokesman for his son-in-law, actor Akshay Kumar, told Reuters.
Enjoying a flourishing film career in the 1970s, Khanna -- best known for 1969's Aradhana, Amar Prem and Anand -- fell ill in the several months prior to his death, and was discharged from the hospital earlier this week. His ex-wife of 11 years, Dimple Kapadia -- with whom he has two daughters -- cared for him during his illness.
The actor's funeral is expected to be held Thursday, his son-in-law confirmed.
