India is mourning the loss of one of its entertainment industry greats, Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna.

Often called India's first superstar, Khanna passed away Wednesday at age 69 in Mumbai, a spokesman for his son-in-law, actor Akshay Kumar, told Reuters.

PHOTOS: Us Weekly's tribute to stars we've lost

Enjoying a flourishing film career in the 1970s, Khanna -- best known for 1969's Aradhana, Amar Prem and Anand -- fell ill in the several months prior to his death, and was discharged from the hospital earlier this week. His ex-wife of 11 years, Dimple Kapadia -- with whom he has two daughters -- cared for him during his illness.

PHOTOS: Iconic film stars

The actor's funeral is expected to be held Thursday, his son-in-law confirmed.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bollywood Actor Rajesh Khanna Dies at 69