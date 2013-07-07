NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has undergone surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain.

The actor wrote on his Facebook page before going into surgery that he was suffering from a subdural hematoma.

Press Trust of India reported that the blood clot was the result of an injury to the head. The news agency said Sunday's surgery was a success.

The 39-year-old actor has acted in more than 20 films since rising to stardom with debut film "Kaho Naa ... Pyaar Hai" or "Say ... You Love Me" in 2000.

Roshan comes from a well-known Bollywood family. His father, Rakesh Roshan, is a film producer and director, and he is married to his childhood sweetheart Suzanne Khan, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan.