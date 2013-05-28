NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has undergone surgery for a shoulder injury suffered while doing stunts for his new movie "Chennai Express."

Sanjay Desai, his doctor, says Khan's surgery in a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday was successful but he will need to rest for two months.

He refused to use body doubles and performed his own stunts for the movie, the Press Trust of India news agency said. The 47-year-old is expected to leave the hospital this weekend.

Khan is one of Bollywood's biggest stars in India. He has acted in more than 70 films in a career spanning more than two decades.