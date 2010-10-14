Bolton a grandfather
Singer Michael Bolton has become a first-time grandfather.
The Grammy Award winner's daughter Taryn, 31, has given birth to a daughter.
A thrilled Bolton, 56, tells People.com, "A profound and indescribable joy has been delivered to my heart and to our entire family."
