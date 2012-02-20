LONDON (AP) -- The North London band Bombay Bicycle Club says being in the latest "Twilight" movie wasn't quite the high profile leg-up the band was hoping for.

The band faced a dilemma when their single "How Can you Swallow so much Sleep" was chosen for "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1." Despite reservations that being in the teen hit could damage their reputation, they hoped the exposure would help increase their fan base.

But guitarist Ed Nash says their song is "just in the background of one scene in the film very quietly."

Bombay Bicycle Club is touring the U.S. and Canada in February and March.