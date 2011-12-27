Cult folk stars Bon Iver are set to share their exercise tips in a quirky new fitness DVD.

The band, fronted by singer Justin Vernon, will feature personal trainer Jeff Rogers' new release "On the Road" after adopting the exercise guru's workouts while on tour.

Vernon, who suffers from the painful leg condition sciatica, first began working with Rogers to help strengthen his lower back, and he's given the trainer's business a big boost by providing his own testimonial for his pal's website.

The message of support reads: "To put it simply, without Jeff I could not have reconnected my body to my mind. Some things in life are meant to be explored and discovered, but in the case of my body, I needed a teacher, a mentor. That's what Jeff does. He helps you understand your body.

"With his training, knowledge, care and attitude, he actually helps you look, but more importantly feel, better. I now have a personal relationship with fitness, and I have a deep personal need to keep it up and grow and sustain."

The DVD, which will also feature one of Bon Iver's songs, is due to be released at the end of January.