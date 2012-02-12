Bon Iver wins best new artist Grammy
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Indie act Bon Iver won the Grammy Award for best new artist, beating out chart-topping acts like Nicki Minaj, the Band Perry and J. Cole, as well as electronic DJ Skrillex, who already won three Grammys Sunday.
The group, led by singer-songwriter Justin Vernon, also won best alternative music album for their self-titled CD.
Vernon thanked the bands he's toured with when accepting the award. Then he thanked the Grammy voters, saying to laughs from the crowd: "Sweet, sweet hook-up."
