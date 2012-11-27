NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Bon Jovi, Dave Grohl and Eddie Vedder are adding to the star power at next month's Superstorm Sandy benefit concert at Madison Square Garden.

A news release says the three rock stars will join Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Paul McCartney, Kanye West, Roger Waters, Alicia Keys, The Who, Billy Joel and others on Dec. 12 to raise money for the Robin Hood Relief Fund to benefit devastated areas of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Those areas were especially hard hit by Sandy earlier this month, killing dozens and causing billions of dollars in damage.

Tickets for the concert, dubbed "12-12-12," go on sale Dec. 3 at 12 p.m. EST.

