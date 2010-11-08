Jon Bon Jovi credits his wife and kids with saving him from suicidal thoughts after the pressures of running the Bon Jovi empire became too much to handle.

The rock superstar struggled to deal with the big responsibility of transforming from a young singer in a band to running the group's multi-million dollar business dealings as the frontman of the best-selling group.

And Bon Jovi admits times got so tough following a huge world tour, he had a complete "burnout," and contemplated throwing himself out of a moving car as he raced to a psychologist for help.

He tells Britain's Sunday Mail, "I remember the burnout. It was terrible. I went from being a 25-year-old kid in a rock band to head of a corporation. Suddenly, I was the boss employing a lot of people and had to make decisions which affected lives. I wasn't prepared for that. I don't blame the managers around us then.

"I crashed physically and mentally. My wife said, 'You gotta stop.' I was driving on the Pacific Coast Highway on my way to see a shrink. I felt like jumping out of the moving car and I'd have been killed. I'm NOT exaggerating."

But the "Livin' on a Prayer" hitmaker managed to pull himself together when he realized how lucky he was to have his family at home.

He adds, "I got to the shrink's office 45 minutes late for an hour-long appointment. Much as I wanted to cry on the guy's shoulder I didn't have enough time left in my consultation. So I became Jon Bon Jovi from New Jersey again. I said, 'Do you know what? Go f--- yourself. I don't need you to fix me up. I'll figure it out.'"

"God blessed me. I had a wife who loved me and a family to go home to. As tired and burnt-out as I was, I'm no quitter. There was no way I was gonna die. I'm still here. My health and my family are the core of my being. Without my wife and kids I'd be a dead man. It's a beautiful privilege to still be doing what I'm doing. A dream come true."

