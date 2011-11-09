TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- The attorney for the estranged father of actress Lindsay Lohan says he entered a not guilty plea stemming from domestic violence charges against his client.

Michael Lohan was supposed to appear before Judge Walter Heinrich in Tampa on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tampa Tribune ( http://bit.ly/uyoUcH) reports a bond hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.

The 51-year-old Lohan was first arrested on Oct. 25. His bail was set at $5,000. A judge warned him not to make any contact with Kate Major, his on-and-off girlfriend. Two days later, he was accused of violating the terms of his release by making a harassing phone call to her.

In an unrelated matter, Los Angeles authorities say Major was arrested Monday after committing battery at Los Angeles International Airport.