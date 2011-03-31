'Bones' Actress Emily Deschanel Is Pregnant
USMagazine -- Emily Deschanel has a new role to tackle: motherhood!
The "Bones" actress, 34, is expecting her first child with husband David Hornsby, her rep confirms to UsMagazine.com.
Deschanel and writer-actor Hornsby, who plays Matthew "Rickety Cricket" Mara on FX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," began dating in 2007. The couple tied the knot in a private Los Angeles ceremony on Sept. 25, 2010.
