USMagazine -- Emily Deschanel has a new role to tackle: motherhood!

The "Bones" actress, 34, is expecting her first child with husband David Hornsby, her rep confirms to UsMagazine.com.

Deschanel and writer-actor Hornsby, who plays Matthew "Rickety Cricket" Mara on FX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," began dating in 2007. The couple tied the knot in a private Los Angeles ceremony on Sept. 25, 2010.

