LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles County authorities say singer Patricia "Bonnie" Pointer has been arrested for investigation of possessing rock cocaine.

RELATED: Year in Review: Trouble With the Law 2011

Sheriff's spokesman Steve Whitmore says the 61-year-old was arrested in South Los Angeles on Friday after the car she was riding in was pulled over for a mechanical malfunction.

Deputies say she was released after posting $10,000 bail.

RELATED: Michael Lohan Arrested in Florida

An email to her last known representative was not immediately answered.

Bonnie and her sisters grew up singing in church. She and June formed a duo and were singing in clubs when Anita and Ruth joined them. The group, known as the Pointer Sisters, released their first album in 1973 and won a Grammy in 1974. Bonnie left in 1977 for a solo career.

She is due in court in Inglewood on Jan. 17.

RELATED: The Most Bizarre Celebrity Burglaries