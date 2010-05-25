U2 frontman Bono has reportedly been released from a Munich hospital following an emergency back procedure, and will begin a rehabilitation program for the next eight weeks.

"Bono suffered severe compression of the sciatic nerve. On review of his MRI scan, I realized there was a serious tear in the ligament and a herniated disc, and that conservative treatment would not suffice," Dr. Muller Wohlfahrt told Us magazine. "I recommended Bono have emergency spine surgery with Professor Tonn at Munich's LMU University Hospital on Friday."

Dr. Wohlfahrt continues, "We are treating Bono as we would treat any of our athletes, and while the surgery has gone very well, the coming weeks are crucial for a return to full health."

Due to Bono's emergency surgery and coming weeks of rehab, U2's 360° North American tour will be postponed until 2011.

Related stories: Twit Pic: Demi Moore & Celebs Rock Out at U2 Concert U2 Snags Billboard Top Spot from Taylor Swift