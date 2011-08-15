NEW YORK (AP) -- Rick Perry has the book world's attention.

The Texas governor and recently declared GOP presidential candidate is the subject of new book by James C. Moore, co-author of the anti-George W. Bush best-seller "Bush's Brain," and Texas political consultant Jason Stanford.

Metropolitan Books, an imprint of Henry Holt and Company, announced Tuesday that "Adios Mofo: Why Rick Perry Will Make America Miss George W. Bush" is scheduled for early 2012.

According to Metropolitan, the authors have "deep contacts with numerous operatives in the Perry campaign" and will present the governor as an "ideologue with scant interest or success in governing."

The book's title comes from remarks Perry made in 2005 after a television interview with a Houston reporter. Perry, who later apologized, said he was unaware the microphone was still on.

Meanwhile, a book by Perry himself received a sales bump after he announced his candidacy Saturday. The hardcover of "Fed Up!" has moved into the top 400 on Amazon.com and is out of stock until Friday.

The conservative policy book was released last year. Its foreword is by Newt Gingrich, one of Perry's rivals for the Republican nomination.