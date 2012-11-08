NEW YORK (AP) — Publication has been moved up for an award-winning journalist's book about Bill Macumber, who has just been freed after nearly 40 years in an Arizona prison on murder charges he still disputes.

Henry Holt and Company announced Thursday that it will publish Barry Siegel's "Manifest Injustice" in January, two months earlier than planned.

Siegel is a former Los Angeles Times correspondent. In 2002, he won a Pulitzer Prize for feature writing. He interviewed the 77-year-old Macumber for the book.

Macumber was released this week after he pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in a Phoenix courtroom and was sentenced to time already served.

Macumber was convicted of first-degree murder in 1975 for the killings of two 20-year-old telephone company workers. He insists he didn't commit the crimes.