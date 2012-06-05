NEW YORK (AP) -- One fan of the hit Broadway show "The Book of Mormon" will be flying in to New York all the way from Atlanta. Another will be getting up at 3 a.m. to catch a train into the city. A third made sure he'd be able to skip work — he invited his boss.

All three have secured what must be the Broadway equivalent of the Golden Ticket tucked in a Wonka Bar: a free pair of seats to the musical about two Mormon missionaries sent to Africa.

Producers are celebrating the show's one-year anniversary Wednesday by handing out free seats to a special matinee performance.

One of the lucky fans is Billy Peterson. He says he's "so excited about this show, you have no idea." He's traveling from Lake Placid, N.Y.

