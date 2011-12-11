NEW YORK (AP) -- A veteran Washington reporter's book about the historic 1964 Civil Rights Act will be released upon the legislation's 50th anniversary.

Times Books, an imprint of Henry Holt and Company, announced Sunday that it will publish Todd S. Purdum's "More Powerful Than All the Armies" in 2014.

Purdum has been Vanity Fair's national correspondent since 2006 and previously worked more than 20 years for The New York Times. He was represented by Robert Barnett, the Washington-based attorney whose clients include President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton.

The Civil Rights Act banned racial segregation and other discrimination. Purdum said in a statement that he found it inspiring to tell a story of how "Republicans and Democrats worked together." His book will draw in part upon unpublished documents and interviews with surviving participants.