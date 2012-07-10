BOSTON (AP) -- Boston police say an officer working at the set of the Sandra Bullock police buddy movie "The Heat" has helped chase down a man suspected in a fatal stabbing.

Police say one man was killed and two others were injured after an argument about a block from the movie, filming in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Police say the dispute began Tuesday afternoon at a Social Security Administration office and continued in a parking lot outside. The victims are believed to range in age from 17 to 21. The survivors' injuries aren't considered life-threatening. Police are investigating the relationships among the four men.

On Monday, a bus struck a parked production truck associated with the movie. About 15 people on the bus were checked for minor injuries.