BOSTON (AP) — Mario Testino's photographs of superstars like Madonna and Princess Diana have graced the pages of Vanity Fair and Vogue for decades.

Now, the work of the famed celebrity and fashion photographer is popping off the pages and into two exhibits at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts. But this time, the pictures are 2-, 3- and 8-feet tall.

Testino's U.S. debut features more than a hundred bold, vibrant photographs of celebrities and intimate portraits of the British royal family. One shows a radiant Diana lounging and smiling on a white couch for a Vanity Fair photo shoot months before her death.

Testino's "British Royal Portraits" will be on display from Oct. 21 through June 16.

His "In Your Face" will exhibit celebrity portraits and candid shots from Oct. 21 through Feb. 3.