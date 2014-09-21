Congrats! Rapper Bow Wow and girlfriend Erica Mena (star of VH1's "Love and Hip Hop New York") are engaged, after just six months of dating.

The musician (real name Shad Moss) confirmed his happy news via Instagram, showing off not only fiancee Mena's new bling, but also his matching diamond-encrusted Rolex watch.

Mena, 27, first let slip her happy news at the BET Awards in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 20. When asked by E! about her boyfriend, the happy reality star replied, "Uh ... he's actually my fiance!"

After thanking fans for their well wishes via Twitter, Bow Wow, 27, who started his professional ife as Lil Bow Wow aged 13, proceeded to share the snap of the all important engagement ring.

According to reports, the pair met when Mena appeared on his BET show "106 & Park." After sharing a kiss on the famous couch, the couple became boyfriend and girlfriend.

